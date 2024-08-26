The History Behind Ford's Logo: A Look At The Evolution Of The Blue Oval Emblem

In the automotive arena, there are several ways a manufacturer can set themselves apart from competitors. As obvious as it may seem, a distinctive logo is arguably one of the best ways to do just that, and in the world of American automakers, there may not be a logo quite as recognizable as the blue oval badge from Ford Motor Company.

That is pretty fitting as the company founded by Henry Ford ushered in the era of the mass-produced automobile, literally breaking the automotive mold with the release of Ford Motor Company's first mass-production vehicle, the Model T. That vehicle, of course, first rolled off of Ford's manufacturing line in Detroit, Michigan, in 1908 and would go on to sell more than 15 million units between the vehicle's debut and its last year of production almost two decades later.

It may surprise you to learn that not a single one of those Ford Model Ts hit the streets of America bearing the company's famed blue oval logo. In fact, no Ford vehicle would wear that logo until the late 1920s, and in the years between, the company would badge its vehicles with several different variations. Ford has, of course, badged its vehicles with a dozen or so official logos since its founding in 1903. Here's an evolutionary look at a few of the key logo changes that led Ford towards its iconic blue oval emblem.

