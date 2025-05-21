10 Of The Most Interesting Military Tanks Of The Cold War

Tanks have played an important role on the battlefield ever since they were invented to cross No Man's Land in World War 1. Designs have run the gamut from iconic and impressive to weird beyond measure, and while tanks helped shape the course of World War 2, nuclear weapons changed the face of warfare. What need would countries have for tanks if they could just atomize their enemies? Plenty, as it turns out.

From 1947 to 1991, the United States and the Soviet Union were embroiled in a period of spying and attempts to destabilize each other through proxy wars — armed conflicts where they supported opposing sides — without physically engaging in battles against one another. During this time, everyone thought an actual war was just around the corner, and while nuclear bombs were powerful, they were hard to develop and even harder to deploy. So, countries did what they could to prepare.

Some nations invented new technologies, which produced the first satellites among other things, but many engineers tried to improve existing technologies, including tanks. Some of these ideas, such as novel designs for tanks that could hide more easily, came to fruition. Other concepts, including tanks designed to withstand nuclear blasts, never made it to production. Here are 10 fascinating tanks that epitomized the school of thought reigning during the Cold War.

