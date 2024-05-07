Ten Of The Weirdest Tanks In History, Ranked

During World War I, German forces put much of their effort into defense. They dug in deep with their trenches — figuratively and literally — and bolstered these locations with machine guns and howitzers. The tank was partially invented to counter Germany's firepower, but since German forces didn't have to overcome similar odds, they didn't really need tanks. So when Germany finally built one, it was weird.

The Sturmpanzerwagen A7V was a heavy tank that hit battlefields in 1918 (the last year of World War I) and was Germany's only operational tank. The vehicle was overloaded with artillery and sported a unique shape, almost resembling an ambulatory loaf of bread. Each A7V was armed with one 5.7 cm cannon and six 7.92 mm machine guns. Despite being designed to counter British tanks, A7Vs were built without armored steel plating, which meant they weren't quite as bulletproof as the tanks they were competing against. Plus, A7Vs had comparatively low ground clearance, so they couldn't crawl over trenches and mud quite like British tanks.

The A7V's most noteworthy (and weirdest) feature was its crew size. Many tanks were manned by no more than eight soldiers, most of whom were devoted to piloting the vehicles, but the A7V fielded crews of anywhere from 18 to 24. Twelve of these combatants were devoted to handling and loading the machine guns. Not only were soldiers packed into these tanks like sardines, but they had to share their space with the engine and all the noise and fumes it produced. While the Sturmpanzerwagen A7V proved effective in many fights, its flaws outweighed its strengths, so German engineers started designing successor tanks. But since World War I ended the year the A7V premiered, those plans were never put into production.

[Featured image by Tasmanian Archive and Heritage Office Commons via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]