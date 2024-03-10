Everything To Know About The Soviet T-54/T-55 Tanks

The Second World War was the pinnacle of tank design, with many new looks launched, tested, and deployed in just a few years. By its end, the world had several powerful tanks, like the German Panther and Tiger Tanks, which completely outmatched anything that came out just a decade before.

Nevertheless, the end of the war in 1945 didn't put an end to tank development. Although it was the highly successful T-34 that led the Soviet Union to Berlin, it was outdated by this time. And even though the Soviets developed the T-44 as its successor, it didn't make it to the frontlines.

But, to keep their armor at the forefront, the Soviets decided that the T-44 needed a bigger gun; thus, in 1946, the Red Army adopted the successor of the T-34 and T-44 — the T-54. This tank served as Soviet Russia's primary tank in the immediate post-war period and is the most-produced tank in history.