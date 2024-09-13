12 Unbelievable High-Tech Military Weapons That Actually Existed

The railguns is to sci-fi what the sword is to fantasy. The name evokes a super advanced weapon that's hundreds of years ahead of current human technology. Except in actuality, it's not. You can make a rail gun at home. All it is is two parallel electromagnets (the rails in "railgun") that accelerate metallic projectiles via its magnetic fields. In military applications, it could launch them at speeds faster than gunpowder can. Railguns would theoretically be safer to operate, have ranges of up to 100 miles, and their raw kinetic force (think Mach 7.4) would hit so hard they wouldn't even need an explosive payload. The U.S. military believed a functional railgun would put their warships in a class of their own and has been dumping a ton of money into the project since 2005.

So why aren't railguns part and parcel of a modern warship? The answer comes down to two things: energy requirements and heat. To create a magnetic field capable of launching a projectile at Mach speeds, you need millions of amps of energy — so much you'd probably need an sci-fi power source to fuel it. As you can guess, it's not practical when other solutions have far more limited requirements.

Second, the resistive heat really tears up the rails. This isn't like a World War I machine gun where you can simply swap out the barrel once it overheats — this is a gun installation on a ship that ought to fire more or less indefinitely. Alas, the Navy mothballed the project in 2021. Still, this prototype weapon did work, and you can see it firing in videos like the one above.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]