Evolution Of Tank Design: From Clunky Crawlers To Modern Marvels

While the tank as it is known today first appeared in the early 20th century, humanity has had dreams of armored, mobile cannons for much longer. Long before the thunderous roar of engines and the clanking of treads echoed across the battlefields of the World Wars, the idea of armored vehicles capable of traversing hostile terrain had already sparked the imagination of visionaries and inventors throughout history. Among these early pioneers, perhaps the most famous is Leonardo da Vinci.

In his famous notebooks, da Vinci sketched intricate designs for "fighting chariots" or "armored cars," envisioning machines equipped with protective plating and armed with cannons or other offensive weaponry. While these designs remained purely speculative and never materialized into functioning prototypes, they remain an interesting look into past conceptions of modern tanks.

However, da Vinci wasn't the only person before the 20th century to have the general idea of a tank in mind. The famed Czech general, Jan Žižka, was one of the first to mount a cannon on an armored wagon all the way back in the 14th century. Not exactly what is considered a tank, but definitely a large stride toward the concept. Another notable precursor to the modern tank was the Turtle Ship, developed by Korean Admiral Yi Sun-sin during the 16th century. The Turtle Ship was similar to other battleships of the time, but it was completely covered on top and reinforced with iron. Although it was a ship, this sort of completely armored design still captures the spirit of the tank that would eventually emerge during World War I.