These French Tanks Defied The Odds In World War I

The First World War brought upon many technological advancements that changed warfare forever, from fighter planes that took the war to the skies to chemical weapons to the introduction of armored tanks that could rain down fire on the enemy without having the vulnerability of cavalry.

Though American, British, and German inventions are well known when it comes to airplanes and tanks, particularly in the evolution from WWI to WWII tanks, the French also gave us an armored tank that defied the odds and changed warfare forever, and it did so at the very end of The Great War.

Today, Renault is known for popular cars, becoming the epitome of French carmaking. Renault is also involved in sports cars, being a big part of Formula One and racing for decades. If you were to ask the German army that marched on north France in 1918, however, they'd probably associate Renault with defeat and carnage, as Renault's FT tanks helped turn the tide on the western front.