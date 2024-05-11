What Is The M2 Flamethrower And How Was It Used In World War II?

Fire is known as an equalizer. Since its discovery by our ancient ancestors, mankind has sought to use and control it. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that we made early work at militarizing fire. These early attempts are best represented in the form of Greek fire. It is credited as having been created by Kallinikos of Heliopolis in the seventh century and used by the Byzantines in defense of their empire. It was mostly deployed against enemy vessels in defense of Constantinople and was projected from tube-like devices called siphons. A smaller, hand-held version called the cheirosiphon was also developed which could be used on land.

It would not be until World War I that the modern concept of a military flamethrower made its debut. Created and developed by German Richard Fiedler in 1901, the Flammenwerfer would not see large-scale action until the Battle of Verdun in 1916. This weapon could spray fire at a distance of up to 120 feet and was so horrible that an anonymous French officer at the time described it as "something too terrible for words." Those early flamethrowers were bulky, requiring two-man teams to manage. The U.S. military would improve upon the design and function with the introduction of the M1 in 1942 followed by the more refined M2 in 1944.