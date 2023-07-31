Here's How A Flamethrower Really Works

The modern handheld flamethrower is made up of three primary components- the cylinder tanks, the gun housing, and the ignition system.

A typical flamethrower pack has three cylinder tanks, two containing flammable fuel and one containing flammable gas. The fuel can be either liquid or gel, depending on the needs of the situation. Liquid fuel like oil or kerosene is easier to haul, but a little harder to ignite, while gel fuel like napalm flies further but can be harder to prepare and move. All of this fuel is kept in a pressurized tank, so if the pressure is adjusted, the fuel will immediately come shooting out.

Both the fuel and the gas are fed into the gun housing via separate tubes. The gun housing has an exit point on the end for the fuel, as well as a stopper at the back that plugs up the tubes. When the trigger is pulled, the stopper is opened, and the fuel starts flowing. Meanwhile, the gas is regulated via the ignition valve. When the valve is activated, gas flows to a small burner at the front of the gun housing and is ignited by a spark plug, creating a small, yet sustained flame. It's like a pilot light on your stove.

Once the burner is active, the trigger is pulled, the fuel flows through the casing, and passes through the burner's flame, igniting on its way out. Just like that, a stream of fire is born.