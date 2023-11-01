The Reason The U.S. Military Retired The Famous M48 Patton Tank

Technology, in all its forms, is a very fickle thing. So many of us are desperate to keep up with the latest upgrades, even if they're only minor enhancements to iterations that came before. If only the latest devices will do, it can be a very expensive. Others, then, prefer old classics — devices and vehicle models — that continue to serve their purpose years, or even decades, down the line. Patton tanks, the M48 Patton in particular, are good examples of this.

One specific model, first unleashed in 1952, was equipped with mod-cons (or what qualified as such for the tank crews of the day) like heating systems, not to mention a certain degree of actual space to maneuver, afforded by dispensing with the gun in the hull.

Here's a closer look at the M48, its strengths, and the shortcomings that ultimately contributed to its retirement by the U.S. military. The iconic model is widely known today, but perhaps not always for the best of reasons.