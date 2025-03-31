8 Of The Most Dangerous Motorcycles Ever Made

Aptly nicknamed the "Widowmaker," it had all the makings of a legendary sportbike, except for one small problem — it had a nasty habit of shaking riders off at high speeds. The bike suffered from an unforgivable design flaw in its rear suspension that made it nearly unrideable for anyone who enjoyed having their bones in one piece.

When Suzuki designed the TL1000S in the late '90s, they were aiming to take on Ducati's best. What they failed to account for, however, was that their innovative tech turned the bike into a mobile rodeo simulator. The problem lay in the rotary style rear damper, a novel but flawed piece of engineering that struggled to handle the heat and pressure. If pushed hard, it would overheat and lose its effectiveness, making the bike unstable in corners and prone to sudden tank slappers.

Suzuki even issued a recall, adding a steering damper to try and fix the issue, which it did for the most part, but the damage had already been done. I mean, sure, slap on a pair of modern tires and a new shock and you can barely feel anything off, but if I have to change the parts off a bike like a real life Ship of Theseus just to make it road safe, I think I'll take my chances elsewhere.

Some enthusiasts may insist that proper modifications can tame this faulty beast, but the fact remains -– no bike should need an aftermarket fix just to keep you from tasting asphalt. Suzuki learned its lesson the hard way, but the TL1000S still holds its place as one of the most unpredictable motorcycles ever made.