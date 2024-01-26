What Causes Motorcycle Death Wobble, And How Can You Fix It?

The motorcycle death wobble is as bad as it sounds. You don't throw the word "death" into a bit of terminology just for kicks. Also known as speed wobble, a tank slapper, or headshakes, this physics phenomenon happens when the bike's front wheel oscillates from side to side and subsequently causes the handlebars to shake violently.

A bike's instability can happen anytime and for many reasons, including a motorcycle malfunction or simply from how the bike is being ridden (aka rider error). It can also crop up after hitting a pothole or accelerating too fast, both of which can cause the front wheel to pop off the ground. Regardless of what actually causes it, the feeling is utterly terrifying.

Every type of vehicle — whether it be on land, sea, or air — has the potential to become unstable, and motorcycles have three fundamental instabilities. First is what's called "overturn mode," which is just a fancy term for trying to keep a two-wheeled beast (bicycle or motorcycle) upright while first learning to ride. Remember as a kid thinking that trashing the handlebars back and forth would help keep the bicycle balanced? Yeah, not so much, right?

The remaining two instabilities are both predicated on and directly tied into what a "cycle" is at its core. As Cycle World notes, motorcycle wheels are really just "a pair of casters joined at a common pivot."