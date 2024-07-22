10 Of The Most Successful Suzuki Motorcycles In History

Suzuki has been manufacturing motorcycles since 1952, when it unveiled the Power Free, a bicycle with a one horsepower motor attached. In the next few decades, Suzuki would rapidly rise from being an unknown name into one of the biggest in Japanese motorcycle manufacturing, churning out many segment defining models and building a fanbase that spanned the globe. Many of its bestselling nameplates boasted remarkable longevity, spanning several decades of production and, in some cases, are still being built today.

It has made many excellent machines over the years, but a few of Suzuki's models stand out as being particularly successful. Success is defined here as a combination of performance, sales, and cultural/technical impact on motorcycling. This includes both road and race oriented motorcycles, with many of the brand's top models proving successful in both arenas. Whether they're treasured icons or overlooked gems from the company's past, these Suzukis are among the brand's biggest successes to date.