7 Of The Coolest Motorcycles You Can't Buy In America

Motorcycle enthusiasts in the United States might feel they have plenty of options when it comes to choosing their next ride, but there's a whole spectrum of bikes out there that, for various reasons, haven't made their way to American shores. These motorcycles — from various corners of the globe — offer something a little different from the usual lineup you see on American streets.

SlashGear's list of the top seven coolest motorcycles you can't buy in America includes a diverse range of bikes — everything from small displacement bikes perfect for zipping around urban environments to robust off-road ones that can tackle nearly any terrain and even street-legal racers that combine the thrill of the track with everyday road capabilities.

Each of these bikes come from international manufacturers who put their unique stamp on the motorcycle world — blending style, performance, and a hint of exclusivity. Since these models aren't available in the U.S., they often spark the curiosity of riders and collectors alike who are always on the hunt for something out of the ordinary.

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just someone who appreciates the engineering and aesthetics of motorcycles, you might find your next dream bike on this list. However, you may have to travel a bit further to get your hands on one.