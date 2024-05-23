7 Of The Coolest Motorcycles You Can't Buy In America
Motorcycle enthusiasts in the United States might feel they have plenty of options when it comes to choosing their next ride, but there's a whole spectrum of bikes out there that, for various reasons, haven't made their way to American shores. These motorcycles — from various corners of the globe — offer something a little different from the usual lineup you see on American streets.
SlashGear's list of the top seven coolest motorcycles you can't buy in America includes a diverse range of bikes — everything from small displacement bikes perfect for zipping around urban environments to robust off-road ones that can tackle nearly any terrain and even street-legal racers that combine the thrill of the track with everyday road capabilities.
Each of these bikes come from international manufacturers who put their unique stamp on the motorcycle world — blending style, performance, and a hint of exclusivity. Since these models aren't available in the U.S., they often spark the curiosity of riders and collectors alike who are always on the hunt for something out of the ordinary.
Whether you're a seasoned rider or just someone who appreciates the engineering and aesthetics of motorcycles, you might find your next dream bike on this list. However, you may have to travel a bit further to get your hands on one.
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
The Brixton Crossfire 500 X, designed by the Austria-based company Brixton Motorcycles, is rooted in Europe but has captured attention far beyond its origins. Despite the brand's Austrian tag, the production actually takes place in China.
As of now, the Crossfire 500 X isn't available in America. It's widely sold across Europe and has also made its way into several Asian markets, where its unique styling and mid-range power make it a popular choice among riders who favor the café racer aesthetic with a modern twist.
The Crossfire 500 X sports a 486cc parallel-twin engine, which cranks out about 47 horsepower. With fuel consumption at four liters per 100 kilometers (or 58.8 miles per gallon for a distance of 100 miles), it's pretty efficient for its class. The bike's design is another high point — its sharp lines and retro-modern look give it an appearance that appeals to those looking for something a bit different from the standard fare.
On the subject aesthetics, the Crossfire 500 X sports the iconic signature "X" on its fuel tank. It's available in colors like Bullet Silver and Backstage Black, adding to its sharp, eye-catching appearance.
Sherco 50 SM-RS Silver
The Sherco 50 SM-RS Silver comes straight from France, where Sherco is known for its expertise in designing trial and enduro motorcycles. This particular model, though, veers into the supermoto lane. It combines agility and urban styling that make it quite a catch for riders in Europe.
This bike is perfect for zipping around city streets or taking a quick jaunt through the countryside. Besides Europe, the Sherco 50 SM-RS Silver finds its way into several markets around the globe, but it remains elusive on American soil. While Sherco does sell a variety of models in the U.S. including both enduro and trial motorcycles, the specific 50 SM-RS Silver model does not appear to be among the listed bikes on their U.S. site.
What makes this bike cool? For starters, it's powered by a 50cc engine. That might not sound like much, but in the world of supermotos, especially ones designed for lighter or younger riders, it's the perfect amount of power for whipping around town. It's geared towards providing a fun riding experience with enough oomph to make things exciting.
One standout feature of the Sherco 50 SM-RS Silver is its sleek and silver finish that definitely turns heads. The bike's compact frame and sporty posture make it ideal for maneuvering through tight spaces, which is why it's a favorite among urban riders. Plus, its lightweight build means you can easily handle it no matter your riding skills.
CCM Classic Tracker
The CCM Classic Tracker is a gem that rolls out from the workshops of CCM Motorcycles in the United Kingdom. CCM is known for their craftsmanship for niche bikes, and the company keeps things interesting with this model. You will find it cruising the roads of the UK and Europe, where it fits right in with the local bike scene.
The Classic Tracker embraces that old-school cool with modern reliability. It's powered by a 600cc single-cylinder engine, which is quite the sweet spot for providing enough power to make the ride engaging and fun, but not so much that it becomes difficult to handle or overwhelming — especially with its light frame.
The design is another point where the Classic Tracker really shines. The Classic Tracker features a minimalistic retro design, highlighting its Petrol Blue paint and twin carbon-fiber exhausts through a sparsely adorned frame. It also comes in a chrome variant with gold spoke wheels and carbon fiber details for extra flair. Despite its retro simplicity, it includes modern touches like a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and bar-end mirrors.
A neat fact about this bike is that CCM manufactures bespoke and limited-edition motorcycles, which means owning a Classic Tracker can feel pretty exclusive. It's a unique motorcycle every collector would love to have, and is perfect for anyone who appreciates a bike with character.
Honda NT1100
The Honda NT1100 emerges from Honda's manufacturing facilities in Japan — a country with a well-earned reputation for precision and quality in motorbike production. Though you won't see it on the streets of America, it's quite popular across Europe and parts of Asia. The combination of touring comfort and sporty performance appeals to many riders.
The Honda NT1100 comes equipped with a 1084cc parallel-twin engine — a setup derived from the celebrated Honda Africa Twin — which means it has plenty of power for long rides and enough agility for everyday commuting. It's designed to be incredibly versatile and is able to handle long stretches of highway and twisty back roads with equal ease.
Speaking of its design, the NT1100 is sleek and modern. It has full fairings that give it a clean and streamlined look. It's decked out with all the tech trimmings, too, like a sophisticated infotainment system and a range of riding aids that make it both safer and more enjoyable to ride.
One cool aspect of the NT1100 is its focus on rider comfort. The bike features a relaxed seating position, adjustable windscreen, and spacious ergonomics that make it ideal for those longer journeys where comfort is just as important as performance. It's the kind of bike that makes you want to keep riding — just to see where the road will take you next.
TM Racing SMR 450 ES Fi 4T
Hailing from Italy — a country known for its passionate approach to Italian motorcycles – the TM Racing SMR 450 ES Fi 4T is quite the machine. TM Racing might not be the biggest name in the bike world, but they sure know how to make a statement with their specialized and handcrafted bikes. You can find this model zooming around in Europe and Australia.
The SMR 450 ES Fi 4T is a supermoto, which basically means it is designed for a mix of racing on tracks that include both dirt and pavement sections. This bike packs a 450cc single-cylinder engine that's fuel-injected for precise throttle response — pretty nifty for both competitive racing and spirited street riding.
The bike's agility is another big draw. Its lightweight frame and components contribute to agile handling and quick acceleration. This enhances its capability on tight and twisty supermoto circuits. Plus, the SMR 450 ES Fi 4T comes with top-shelf components like Brembo brakes and a Kayaba suspension, which are usually reserved for more premium models.
A standout feature of the SMR 450 ES Fi 4T is its customization. TM Racing offers options for different setups and tuning, so riders can tweak their bikes to suit personal preferences or specific racing conditions. This makes it not just a motorcycle, but a personal racing companion. It is tailored to the needs of its rider. For hands-on individuals who like to dial in their ride, this bike offers that in spades.
Honda CB750 Hornet
Another bike on our list all the way from Japan is the Honda CB750 Hornet, a ChatGPT favorite when it comes to Honda motorcycles. It has carved out a neat little niche for itself. While you won't spot it cruising around the U.S., it has got a solid presence across Europe and Asia.
The excitement surrounding the CB750 Hornet centers on its impressive power-to-weight ratio. It boasts a new 755cc parallel twin-cylinder engine enhanced with advanced vortex technology to boost intake efficiency. Its super sport cylinder technology minimizes friction, which delivers a robust 67.5 kilowatts of power and 75 Nm of torque.
The engine not only performs exceptionally but also offers a solid low-end response and a captivating exhaust sound. With such a powerful engine integrated into a lightweight frame, you'll just need to grip tightly and relish the ride.
Honda has also thrown in some neat features like LED lighting and a modern dash with all the digital fixings, which give it a contemporary edge that stands out. Despite robust specs, it's known for being incredibly rider-friendly. Beginners won't feel overwhelmed, and seasoned riders will appreciate its capability and the fun factor.
Fantic Caballero 500 Rally
The Fantic Caballero 500 Rally comes straight from Italy, where Fantic has been knocking out fun-loving bikes for the enthusiastic rider. It is a favorite on the roads of Europe — specifically among those who enjoy a good mix of street riding and light off-roading.
The Fantic Caballero 500 Rally is a standout scrambler motorcycle designed for both style and function. It blends classic aesthetics with modern technology, making it equally at home on urban streets and rugged dirt tracks.
The Caballero 500 Rally strikes the perfect balance with a 449cc single-cylinder engine that offers just enough kick to get your adrenaline flowing, whether you are weaving through city traffic or taking on rural trails. It's decked out to handle both environments with a surprising grace, thanks to its rally-inspired design.
Design-wise, the Caballero 500 Rally has a distinct look that blends modern lines with a sort of retro flair. It makes it stand out from more generic models. It is also equipped with knobby tires, a high-mounted exhaust, and long-travel suspension — all of which underline its adventurous spirit.
Despite its rugged and ready-for-anything appearance, the Caballero 500 Rally is surprisingly approachable. It is lightweight, easy to handle and the seat height is accommodating for a wide range of riders. This bike is capable of taking on a spontaneous off-road detour whenever the mood strikes.