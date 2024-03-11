The Rolls-Royce Of Motorcycles: All About The Brough Superior SS100

Retro-styled motorcycles like the Janus Halcyon 450 and Kawasaki W800 are hot commodities at the moment, but nothing beats the real thing when it comes to classic engineering and styling. Englishman, George Brough had worked for his father — William Brough, owner of Brough Motorcycles. George had been building motorcycles since he was a young lad, and won multiple racing titles, before starting his own factory in 1919. According to Silodrome, when George proposed calling his company "Brough Superior," his father responded, "I suppose that makes mine the Brough Inferior!" William obviously maintained a sense of humor and supported his son, as he sent George off with his £1,000 share of the family business, which George used to buy land in Nottingham and build his workshop.

The first Brough Superior, the SS80, was ready for Christmas 1920 and built by hand to George's personal specifications; refinements and improvements were made over the next few years, and the SS100 was introduced in 1924. The previous year, journalist H.D. Teague had described the Brough Superior as "The Rolls-Royce of motorcycles," a characterization the automaker had not taken kindly to initially. George invited representatives from Rolls-Royce to his factory, and when they saw how clean the facilities were and how much care his assembly technicians took in building the bikes, they allowed him to use the slogan in his advertising.

[Featured Image by Matti Blume / Freisteller via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled| CC-By 4.0]