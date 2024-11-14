5 Iconic Kawasaki Motorcycles From The 1970s

The 1970s were a high time for motorcycles, their fans, and manufacturers. The biker flick "Easy Rider" had been a sensation in 1969, and that same year Honda kick-started the superbike era with the releases of the CB750 and CR750.

Flocks of new motorcyclists were catching two-wheel fever, and Harley-Davidson built its first factory custom bike, the FX 1200 Super Glide, in 1971. Honda's fellow Japanese manufacturers weren't slacking either. Kawasaki's third-place spot on our ranking of the world's top motorcycle makers was based partially on its long-running Ninja series of superbikes, but the Ninja didn't make its debut until 1984. In the previous decade, Kawasaki contributed to the motorcycle craze with the five models below. They are among the company's best efforts and the era's most noteworthy, and some of them have become coveted collector's items a half-century later. One Kawasaki also landed a handful of starring roles on television and in movies, thanks largely to its popularity among police forces.

