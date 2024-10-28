How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki Z1 Have & How Fast Can It Go?

The development of the Z1 began in 1967 under the direction of engine design head Gyoichi 'Ben' Inamura, who was instructed to build a 750 cubic centimeter motor. When Honda unveiled the CBR750 at the following year's Tokyo Motor Show, Kawasaki decided to break an unwritten agreement with its competitor with and build a bigger engine for the ZR1. For inspiration, company president Yoji Hamawaki reached across the Pacific Ocean and the breadth of the United States. "We knew that in America the best meal on the menu was New York steak," he told Motorcyclist. "In our minds, the Z1 was going to be the best motorcycle we could make, the top of the menu."

After some internal debate on what direction to take, Project New York Steak began and Kawasaki's design team started reconfiguring its 750 cubic centimeter engine. The team decided to emboss the letters "DOHC" on the engine's breaker points covers to further distinguish it from the Honda, and brought the new bike to Daytona for testing in the Spring of 1973. There, Kawasaki's team set a new 24-hour speed record of 109.641 miles per hour, which beat the old mark by almost 10 mph. It was one of more than 50 U.S. and world records broken in three days' worth of sessions, and immediately established the Z1 as a legend.