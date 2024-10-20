What Engine Powered The Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle, And How Much Does The Bike Go For Today?

There are few bikes in Harley-Davidson's celebrated lineup that boast quite as tricky a legacy as the V-Rod. On the one hand, the build is revered by many as an innovative addition to the American motorcycle manufacturer's stable of bikes. On the other, some diehards believed the V-Rod's overall style deviated too far in design and function from the more traditional Harley-Davidson aesthetic, particularly as its "Revolution" engine – developed with help from legendary German automaker Porsche — was the first water-cooled model to power a Harley.

Nonetheless, the V-Rod proved popular among a certain set of Harley riders, leading the H-D team to not only keep it in production for nearly two decades, but even develop a muscled-up version that hit the streets in 2009. That build was called the V-Rod Muscle, and from a design standpoint, it arguably pushed things even further away from Harley-Davidson's Americana-tinged mold, particularly in the addition of a wide rear tire and a chopper-inspired back fender.

As for the "Muscle" designation, it was likely more in reference to the bike's distinctly beefy build rather than an uptick in engine output, since the build is powered by the same water-cooled Revolution V-Twin as its V-Rod predecessors (but slightly larger than the engines in the original V-Rods at 1,130cc). Ultimately, the four-stroke 1,247cc Revolution engine — which easily ranks among the best to ever power a Harley-Davidson – provided the V-Rod Muscle with roughly the same output at upward of 122 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of torque, along with a top speed around 145 mph.

[Featured image by Ronald Saunders via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]