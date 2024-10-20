What Engine Powered The Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle, And How Much Does The Bike Go For Today?
There are few bikes in Harley-Davidson's celebrated lineup that boast quite as tricky a legacy as the V-Rod. On the one hand, the build is revered by many as an innovative addition to the American motorcycle manufacturer's stable of bikes. On the other, some diehards believed the V-Rod's overall style deviated too far in design and function from the more traditional Harley-Davidson aesthetic, particularly as its "Revolution" engine – developed with help from legendary German automaker Porsche — was the first water-cooled model to power a Harley.
Nonetheless, the V-Rod proved popular among a certain set of Harley riders, leading the H-D team to not only keep it in production for nearly two decades, but even develop a muscled-up version that hit the streets in 2009. That build was called the V-Rod Muscle, and from a design standpoint, it arguably pushed things even further away from Harley-Davidson's Americana-tinged mold, particularly in the addition of a wide rear tire and a chopper-inspired back fender.
As for the "Muscle" designation, it was likely more in reference to the bike's distinctly beefy build rather than an uptick in engine output, since the build is powered by the same water-cooled Revolution V-Twin as its V-Rod predecessors (but slightly larger than the engines in the original V-Rods at 1,130cc). Ultimately, the four-stroke 1,247cc Revolution engine — which easily ranks among the best to ever power a Harley-Davidson – provided the V-Rod Muscle with roughly the same output at upward of 122 horsepower and 86 lb-ft of torque, along with a top speed around 145 mph.
[Featured image by Ronald Saunders via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
What is a Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle worth today?
While some longtime Harley-Davidson fans were still less than enamored with the muscled-up V-Rod, the company was apparently A-OK with that, as the bike had been developed as a way of attracting younger urban riders who had, to that point, largely gravitated toward Japanese builds. That set of riders found much to like in the Muscle, with Harley-Davidson ultimately keeping it and other V-Rod offshoots in production through the 2017 model year.
With that lengthy production run, there's no particular shortage of Muscle-branded Harley-Davidson V-Rods on the road. There are also quite a few for sale on the used motorcycle market, and since the V-Rod has been out of production for a few years now, secondhand is likely the only way you can check out the bike's hard-charging ways for yourself. If you're interested in doing so, you might be happy to know that you can pick up a used V-Rod Muscle at a relatively reasonable price.
Naturally, prices for used V-Rods will vary based on the bike's model year, mileage, and overall condition. Accounting for those factors, you should be able to scoop up a low-mileage second-hand V-Rod Muscle for under $10,000. In fact, a 2012 model with just 3,500 miles on the odometer recently sold on Classic.com for just $8,300. Prices for V-Rod Muscles are similar on Cycle Trader, with a 2011 model with 5,679 miles on it currently listed at $7,900. In contrast, a well-maintained 2014 Muscle with 6,250 miles and a custom paint job will cost you considerably more, as it's listed at $14,000. So, it will obviously pay to exercise due diligence before you buy a used Harley-Davidson V-Rod Muscle.