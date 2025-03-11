10 Legendary American Muscle Trucks That Deserve To Be Remembered

If you're a fan of "Roadkill," you probably are familiar with the show's gray-and-orange Chevy Muscle Truck, with its 475-horsepower LS6 motor and aggressive, lowered stance. As great as it is, though, the Chevy Muscle Truck isn't necessarily anything radical: American automakers had been making powerful trucks for years, with a range of beefed-up load-haulers present in GM, Ford, and Chrysler's product lines starting in the late 1960s and carrying on well into the 2000s.

Granted, not all of them were as powerful as the Chevy Muscle Truck, but they all packed a lot of power for their time, combining good-to-great performance — GMC's Syclone, for example, had an infamously quick 5-second 0-60 time and could get down the quarter mile in about 14 seconds — and decent practicality, thanks to their pickup beds. Well, okay, the Syclone's pitiful 500-pound maximum payload wasn't much use, but most muscle trucks were indeed useful for more than just burning rubber.

Of course, recent years have seen a profusion of powerful pickup trucks hit the market, especially thanks to electric motors and their insane power output. But while powerful trucks are a dime a dozen now, we think there's still something special about all the classic, fossil fuel-powered muscle trucks from the 1990s and earlier. So, to celebrate the art of the factory-built muscle truck, here are 10 we think are worth celebrating in all their glory.

