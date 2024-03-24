What Ever Happened To The Dodge Dakota?

The Dodge Dakota emerged in the late 80s and fit nicely between compact and full-size pickups. The Dakota also brought with it some of the most unique options and special edition models, only to disappear in 2011. Dodge has been silent for over two decades on the matter, but rumors are circulating that the Dakota may return soon. So, why did a truck that sold 99,045 units in its debut year and reach a sales high of 177,395 in 2000, according to Good Car Bad Car, quietly exit production?

The 1987 Dodge Dakota was made to fill the gap between the larger full-size pickups and smaller models. It was initially a 2-door and available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. In regard to capability, Dakota held its own with 2,500-lbs of payload hauling power. Dodge even introduced the increasingly rare 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible, a more robust Shelby variant with a 5.3 liter V8, a Li'l Red Express Dakota, and Dakota Warrior, which harkened back to the days of the '70s Warlock. So, with all it had going for it, why did Dodge decide to discontinue the Dakota?