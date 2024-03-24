What Ever Happened To The Dodge Dakota?
The Dodge Dakota emerged in the late 80s and fit nicely between compact and full-size pickups. The Dakota also brought with it some of the most unique options and special edition models, only to disappear in 2011. Dodge has been silent for over two decades on the matter, but rumors are circulating that the Dakota may return soon. So, why did a truck that sold 99,045 units in its debut year and reach a sales high of 177,395 in 2000, according to Good Car Bad Car, quietly exit production?
The 1987 Dodge Dakota was made to fill the gap between the larger full-size pickups and smaller models. It was initially a 2-door and available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. In regard to capability, Dakota held its own with 2,500-lbs of payload hauling power. Dodge even introduced the increasingly rare 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible, a more robust Shelby variant with a 5.3 liter V8, a Li'l Red Express Dakota, and Dakota Warrior, which harkened back to the days of the '70s Warlock. So, with all it had going for it, why did Dodge decide to discontinue the Dakota?
Sagging popularity and pricing issues
By the later 2000s and early 2010s, the Dakota had sunk to abysmal sales and failed to break 14,000 units in its last three years. By 2012, full-size pickups were the best-selling trucks, with the public seemingly indifferent to the departure of mid-size trucks like the Dodge Dakota and Ford Ranger in 2011. Around this time, the Ram was advertised as one of the strongest and most uncompromising trucks, with campaigns like the 'Guts. Glory. Ram' commercials. The growing appeal of full-size pickups had overshadowed the once-popular Dakota, and this truck wasn't the only interesting vehicle the American automaker canceled. The Dodge Ramcharger, its first SUV, was also discontinued.
Another glaring problem faced by the Dakota was that it became overpriced. Originally, the Dakota was meant to fill the gap of mid-size trucks, but for those looking to buy a new 2011 pickup, the Ram 1500 was cheaper. According to Cars.com, a 2011 base trim Dakota was offered at $23,210 MSRP. This truck offered 210 hp, 235-lb feet of torque, 1,750 lbs hauling and 5,800 lbs of towing capacity. On the flip side, the 2011 Ram 1500 was available at $22,770 MSRP, according to Kelly Blue Book. Ram came with more performance capability at 215 hp, and up to 9100 lbs of towing capacity.
It lost its identity
When Dodge released the Dakota, it was a straightforward solution for buyers who wanted the best of both worlds: A truck that wasn't too bulky, but also offered decent performance. In subsequent years, Dodge released several special edition models, like the Shelby, Li'l Red Dakota, and Dakota Warrior, which were great in their own right but didn't connect with average buyers. The Dakota Sport Convertible lasted only three years, and sales numbers, or lack thereof, made it clear few appreciated this convertible and truck mashup. Arguably, in a quest to boost Dakota's popularity, Dodge may have diluted what made the public connect with it in the first place.
In addition, when the Dakota first debuted, it was firmly a medium-proportion pickup that rode the wave of mid-size popularity through the 90s. However, something strange started happening to Dakota's design, and its dimensions began growing. The first generation 1987 Dakota was 185-in long by 68-in wide, but by 2011, it had increased to 218.5-in long by 68.6-in wide. By the Dakota's last production year, it was actually 9.5-in longer than the 2011 Ram 1500 full-size truck. The once mid-size truck had suddenly overtaken the full-size variant in length, which likely confused buyers.
And even though the Dodge Dakota Sport Convertible didn't connect with audiences back in the day, it is still considered one of the top rarest vintage pickup trucks still worth purchasing today — if you can find them.