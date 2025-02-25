Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake: What Engine And Horsepower Does It Have?

The Ford F-Series pickup earns the distinction of being one of two Ford production models that are eligible to receive the Super Snake mods from Shelby. Although history dictates the Super Snake badge was for the top-dog Mustang GT500 only, the Mustang GT and its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 became the default choice to receive the Super Snake package in 2015.

Only the Mustang and F-150 are available for the Super Snake conversion by Shelby American Inc. The 2025 Shelby F-150 Super Snake starts with a standard F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The standard output is 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. But if you're forking over an additional $62,000 for the Shelby F-150 Super Snake Package (on top of the $77,000 for the base truck), you might as well spend extra for the optional supercharger system to boost the power output to 785 horsepower (using 93 octane gas).

The F-150 Super Snake is not as potent as the 830-horsepower Shelby Mustang Super Snake, but 785 horsepower is enough to make it one of the most powerful Shelby cars in history. Helping the cause are proven Shelby performance mods, like an open-air intake with a carbon intake tube, an aluminum heat exchanger, racing fuel injectors, a billet throttle body, and a Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust system (with black exhaust tips) to produce that trademark, barrel-chested soundtrack.

