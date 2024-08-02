5.7 HEMI Vs. 5.0 Coyote: How Do These V8 Engines Compare?

The rivalry between American V8 engines with unique names isn't anything new, dating back to the 1960s with names like 426 Hemi and 427 SOHC Cammer as at least one example. While those big block engines aren't likely to return to production vehicles anytime soon (at least, for now) we still have V8 internal combustion engines to compare. Two of the most popular V8 engines with unique names still available in 2024 are the 5.7 HEMI and 5.0 Coyote.

When we think of HEMI powered cars our minds inevitably drift back to the 1970s Hemi 'Cuda, but other cars came with HEMI engines too. The Chrysler Corporation brought back the HEMI with the introduction of the engine's third generation in 2003 Dodge Ram pickup trucks. While that 5.7 HEMI has seen improvements and powered multiple Chrysler vehicles over its 21-year production run, it's still available in select 2024 models. However, the HEMI engine's days are numbered.

The Ford 5.0 Coyote has similarly deep roots with its origin dating back to the late-1960s 302 cubic-inch V8. The 302 was renamed 5.0 (five-point-oh) in 1978. The 5.0 V8 powered numerous vehicles through 2001 until Ford's modular V8 engines took over. The 5.0 Coyote hit the streets again in the 2011 Ford Mustang and carries on today in the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.