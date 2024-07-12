5 Cars You Might Not Realize Came With A HEMI Engine

Many Mopar fans already know about the Dodge Coronet, produced from 1949 until 1976 in two- and four-door versions, and its role in muscle car lore. Over the years, engine options included a 230-cubic inch flat-head-six with 103 horsepower, the 241-cubic inch Red Ram (a first-generation HEMI), the big-block 440, and the legendary 425-horsepower 426 Street HEMI.

Dodge only offered the 426 HEMI option across the entire Coronet model lineup for 1966. After that single year, Coronet buyers could only get the powerful HEMI in the Coronet R/T trim. Imagine in 1966 being able to buy a four-door Dodge Coronet with a 426 HEMI. Kind of like a mullet, except the party is in the front.

Looking back in time it would seem that ordering a 1966 Coronet with four doors would be a sensible choice for anyone with a family, and while they were picking out options for paint and wheel covers, they might as well get the HEMI engine. However, in 1966 the HEMI option added over $900 to the price, almost $9,000 in today's money. The added cost resulted in the production of just over 700 HEMI-powered two- and four-door Coronets out of a total production run of more than 200,000.