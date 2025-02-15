What Does SVT Stand For On Ford Vehicles?

A lot of car manufacturers have a performance division, and Ford is no exception. SVT is a special division of Ford that's focused on creating high-performance and sometimes speedier versions of some of its popular cars and pickups. It's been known as Ford Performance since 2017, so don't feel bad if you weren't quite sure what SVT meant.

Over the years, Ford has offered a wide range of SVT models. This includes the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning, which came out the year the SVT was founded back in 1993 and had higher horsepower than the original version. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra came out the same year, offering an R version focused on racing that outperformed the GT trim at the time. Another example is the Ford SVT Focus, which came out in 2002 and lasted till 2005, bringing more horsepower to the family car. In 2007, Ford revealed the first version of the extremely powerful Shelby Mustang GT500.