10 Fighter Jets With The Longest Flight Range

Military planes have a wide variety of battlefield roles, and you can often determine a plane's role by looking at the letters in its designation or just by the aircraft's shape. These in turn define the vehicle's performance, equipment, and armament. While the world's militaries utilize countless types of planes, few are as synonymous with the word "military" as the fighter jet.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force defines fighter jets as "aircraft designed to intercept and destroy other aircraft and/or missiles," as well as vehicles capable of providing "interdiction and close air support." Fighter jets are intended to strike targets hard and fast — they are the Olympic sprinters of the aviation world. Extended engagements are possible, but not ideal because fighter jets don't have the tank capacity for long flights. However, some fighter jets can fly further than others.

Here are 10 fighter jets that can stay in the air the longest, at least as of the time of writing.