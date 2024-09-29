Everything To Know About Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder Fighter Jet

Pakistan isn't a country many people think of as having a large air force, and to be fair, it doesn't. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is relatively small compared to nations like Russia, China, and the United States, but that doesn't mean it's not flying impressive aircraft. The PAF operates numerous modern aircraft, including American F-16 fighters and French Mirage aircraft. It also flies the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, which is an intended replacement for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet.

The JF-17 was co-developed by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC). Despite Chinese involvement in its development, the People's Republic of China doesn't operate the JF-17, though it's not exclusively flown by the PAF. The first prototype came out of the CAC factory on May 31, 2003, and since then, production has increased to around 25 new jets each year. As of September 2024, at least 138 JF-17s have been produced, with another 30 on order.

JF-17s began flying for the PAF in 2007 and have since become the dominant workhorse fighter aircraft operating for Pakistan. Since its introduction, the aircraft has received several updates, resulting in the JF-17 Block III first introduced in December 2023. In addition to Pakistan, three nations also operate the JF-17. World Air Forces 2024's downloadable PDF details which nations operate them and list Myanmar with seven JF-17B and another nine on order. Nigeria flies three, while Azerbaijan has placed an order for eight. Here's everything you need to know about Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jet.

