Which Toyota Models Have JBL Sound Systems?

Japanese carmaker Toyota and American audio equipment producer JBL may sound like they make for strange bedfellows, but these two companies have had a long-lasting collaboration about to enter its third decade. For those unaware, JBL and Toyota first announced their decision to work together back in 1996. Two years later, JBL made its first appearance in a Toyota car with the 1998 Camry. In the years that followed, JBL-designed audio systems became a staple on several other Toyota cars sold in the U.S. and across the world.

Working together for decades has enabled Toyota and JBL to create a tailored sound experience inside the vehicles, the companies claim. According to JBL, work on the sound system of a car begins right from the design stages of a vehicle. This approach ensures that the acoustics inside the vehicle are fine-tuned to suit the layout of the car and take into account the seating positions of the occupants.

Specific requirements — including the number of speakers — are all considered in the design stage itself. The involved companies also spend several hours fine-tuning the sound output from the speakers to ensure the highest possible sound quality.

Today, if you're in the market for a Toyota vehicle but also want to ensure that your car has an onboard JBL sound system, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a detailed list of Toyota cars that offer JBL-designed audio systems as part of the standard equipment.

