Which Toyota Models Have JBL Sound Systems?
Japanese carmaker Toyota and American audio equipment producer JBL may sound like they make for strange bedfellows, but these two companies have had a long-lasting collaboration about to enter its third decade. For those unaware, JBL and Toyota first announced their decision to work together back in 1996. Two years later, JBL made its first appearance in a Toyota car with the 1998 Camry. In the years that followed, JBL-designed audio systems became a staple on several other Toyota cars sold in the U.S. and across the world.
Working together for decades has enabled Toyota and JBL to create a tailored sound experience inside the vehicles, the companies claim. According to JBL, work on the sound system of a car begins right from the design stages of a vehicle. This approach ensures that the acoustics inside the vehicle are fine-tuned to suit the layout of the car and take into account the seating positions of the occupants.
Specific requirements — including the number of speakers — are all considered in the design stage itself. The involved companies also spend several hours fine-tuning the sound output from the speakers to ensure the highest possible sound quality.
Today, if you're in the market for a Toyota vehicle but also want to ensure that your car has an onboard JBL sound system, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a detailed list of Toyota cars that offer JBL-designed audio systems as part of the standard equipment.
Toyota cars with JBL sound systems: a comprehensive list
While the list of Toyota cars that feature JBL's sound system is quite long, it is important to note that entry-level trims of these vehicles may not feature them as standard. To make things easier for you, we have specifically noted the trim levels of each vehicle that get JBL-designed sound systems.
Let's start with the Toyota 4Runner, which comes with a 550-watt, 15-speaker JBL sound system as standard on the Limited and TRD Pro trims. Moving on to the Toyota bZ4X, only the "Limited" variant gets JBL's 800-watt, nine-speaker audio system.
Then we have the Toyota Camry, the company's mid-size sedan. Like on the bZ4X, this one also gets an 800-watt, nine-speaker setup. The variants that get this system, as standard, include the XLE V6, and the XSE V6. You can get JBL audio systems as an option on the XLE, XLE Hybrid, XSE, XSE Hybrid, and TRD trims as well.
For the Toyota Corolla, Corolla Cross, and the Corolla Hatchback, the same 800-watt, nine-speaker setup makes an appearance again. The variants that get the system differ, though. For the standard Corolla, the SE, XLE, and XSE variants get the system, while it's the LE and XLE variants of the Corolla Cross.
On the Corolla Hatchback, the JBL system comes as standard on the GR Corolla Circuit Edition, and as an option on the XSE CVT variant. If you opt for the Toyota Crown, you get an 800-watt, 11-speaker system as standard on the Platinum trim. It is an optional extra with the Limited trim of the car.
More Toyota cars with JBL sound systems
Expanding the list further, we have the Toyota Highlander which features an 11-speaker, 1200-watt JBL sound system as standard on the Limited, Hybrid Limited, Platinum, and Hybrid Platinum trims. You can also get the system as an optional extra on the XSE variant.
If you are interested in the Hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai you will need to get the XLE and Limited trims of the car to enjoy JBL's 14-speaker, 1200-watt sound system. Then there is the Toyota Prius which comes with an 8-speaker, 800-watt JBL system as standard on the Limited and Prime Limited trims.
As for the Toyota RAV 4, the Limited and Hybrid Limited trims of the car feature an 800-watt, 11-speaker JBL sound system. This can also be an option on the RAV 4's XLE Premium, Hybrid XLE Premium, Adventure, TRD Off Road, Hybrid XSE, and Prime SE variants.
Toyota's full-size SUV, the Sequoia, gets a JBL system that matches its size. The standard fitment on the Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone variants is a 1200-watt, 14-speaker system with QuantumLogic surround sound. This setup is also offered as an optional extra on the Limited variant of the vehicle.
The Toyota Sienna uses a 1200-watt, 12-speaker JBL system that is offered as standard on the Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum trims. The XLE and XSE variants of the car also get the system as an optional extra.
List of more Toyota cars with JBL sound systems
Toyota also offers a JBL-designed sound system on its sports car — the Toyota GR Supra. The standard sound system on the car is a 500-watt, 12-speaker system that comes as standard on two variants of the vehicle: the 3.0 Premium and the A91-CF Edition. This audio setup is also offered as an optional extra on the 2.0 and 3.0 editions of the GR Supra.
The Toyota Tacoma, one of Toyota's popular U.S. offerings also gets a JBL-designed sound system. This one, however, seems less powerful than the ones we saw on similarly sized vehicles. The standard JBL sound system on the Tacoma is a 440-watt, seven-speaker system that also features an eight-channel DSP amplifier. It is offered as standard fitment on the Limited and TRD Pro (AT) trims. Those opting for the TRD Off-Road (AT) and the TRD Sport (AT) variants can also get it as an optional extra.
The Toyota Tundra is much better equipped than the Tacoma in the sound department, though. The standard JBL fitment on the Tundra is JBL's 1200-watt, 12-speaker system that also supports QuantumLogic surround sound. It comes as standard on the Platinum, 1794, and Capstone trims and as an optional extra on the Limited trim.
The last vehicle on this list is the Toyota Venza, which gets JBL's 1200-watt, nine-speaker sound system. It is offered as a standard fitment on Venza's Limited variant. You can also get the system as an optional extra on the XLE variant of the vehicle.