4 Underrated Toyota Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

Affordable mid-engine sports cars are a rare breed. Many mid-engine sports cars are ultra fast, expensive, built by high-end luxury or performance brands, and that recipe often means that they're reserved for the wealthiest buyers. Once in a while though, something with a mid-engine layout comes along that's more affordable and can be attained by even frugal enthusiasts. The Toyota MR2 is such a vehicle. It was launched in 1983 at the Tokyo auto show (called the SV-3 at the time) and it hit the market about a year later. The name, MR2, stood for midship rear-drive two-seater, but it's had all sorts of fun nicknames over years like Mister Two.

The first generation MR2 was powered by a small 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that only put out 112 horsepower, but it was light –- just 2,300 pounds -– contributing to its impressive driving and handling characteristics. The second- and third-generation models used a similar strategy: relatively low horsepower numbers, but with relatively low weight to match.

The MR2 didn't have much cargo space or a lot in the way of luxury equipment, but it was fun to drive, reasonably priced, and it was available as an open-top roadster -– all positive traits that could earn it a spot as your fun-but-affordable weekend car. Beyond that, it was available for three generations before it was discontinued, so there are several model years to choose from if you're looking to fill that MR2-shaped void in your life.

