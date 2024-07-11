Why Did Toyota Stop Making The T100 Truck & What Model Replaced It?

In the early 1990s, Toyota faced up to a bigger-is-better attitude among truck drivers in the U.S. market. The Japanese automotive manufacturer was not completely new to the truck market, nor to bringing them to the U.S., with notable early efforts including the Stout — imported in 1964 — unpopular stateside. In fact, only four of them were bought there during its first year on sale.

However, that didn't mean that light trucks couldn't sell in the States. After the Stout, Toyota stuck with the market for light trucks, and had success with the SR5 and the beloved 22R engine that joined it in 1981. Furthermore, the decision led to the release of the T100 in 1993. Let's turn the spotlight on this lesser-known model, with a look at its impact, its fate, and the new truck that would ultimately take its place.

[Image by Walldo123 via Wikimedia Commons | Resized and Cropped | CC BY-SA 4.0]