These Are The Most Powerful New SUVs Built By Every Major Brand
Once relegated to conquering challenging terrains over the weekends, SUVs now provide a unique blend of comfort and practicality. And major automakers are now redefining the category yet again by injecting it with more performance. These high-performance machines pack a punch, and most exceed the 500-horsepower mark.
The new breed of SUV transcends the limitations of traditional gasoline engines, with some boasting different powertrains like electric and hybrid. This shift empowers drivers to choose an SUV that aligns with their performance needs and environmental consciousness. It also signifies a fascinating chapter in the SUV story, making them ideal family vehicles that can challenge muscle cars in a straight line. Let's explore the most potent new contenders from every major brand, uncovering the engineering and innovations that propel them.
Acura ZDX Type S – 500 HP
The Acura ZDX is new for the 2024 model year, ushering Acura's premium lineup into the electric future. This EV SUV has a starting price of $64,500 and four trims: A-Spec RWD, A-Spec AWD, Type S, and Type S Perf. Wheel & Tire. As standard, the Acura ZDX has a single motor (rear-wheel drive) powertrain, producing 342 hp and 358 lb-ft of torque. While it's less powerful than the Type S trims, the base Acura ZDX has a max towing capacity of 3,500 pounds.
At the top of the lineup sits the performance-oriented ZDX Type S trims with a dual motor (all-wheel drive) powertrain. This helps the Type S trims produce 500 hp and 544 lb-ft of torque. The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 5 seconds and an EPA range rating of 278 miles.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – 505 HP
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a performance SUV born from Stelvio Pass. For the 2024 model year, the Stelvio has a $45,950 starting price, with the high-performance Quadrifoglio starting at $87,870. Unlike the base Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio boasts a potent Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with Alfa Romeo's DNA Pro Drive System, powering all four wheels. It also helps the Stelvio Quadrifoglio scamper from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and reach 176 mph top speed.
In 2024, Alfa Romeo offers a special Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario to celebrate 100 years of Quadrifoglio performance. This version of the Stelvio boasts commemorative badges, additional carbon fiber accents, and gold brake calipers.
Aston Martin DBX 707 – 697 HP
Aston Martin's DBX 707 is one of the most potent production SUVs. It has a $236,000 starting price, promising absolute luxury, performance, and dynamics. Under its hood sits a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, producing 697 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a nine-speed automatic with a wet clutch to power all four wheels. This helps it dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with a 193-mph top speed.
The DBX 707 boasts five drive modes: GT, Terrain, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. GT mode offers maximum comfort, making it ideal for everyday driving. Sport and Sport+ modes help deliver the most intense driving experience, while Individual mode allows the driver to tune the exhaust, steering, and suspension individually. Terrain mode helps with off-road driving, helping make the DBX 707 versatile.
Audi RS Q8 – 591 HP
The Audi RS Q8 blends the practicality of an SUV with the genes of a high-performance RS model. It sits at the top of Audi's high-performance SUV lineup and shares its chassis and powertrain with the more expensive Lamborghini Urus. For the 2024 model year, the Audi RS Q8 has a $125,800 starting price and plenty of standard features. Under its hood sits a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.
This engine mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. The result is a 0 to 60 mph run of 3.7 seconds and a top track speed of 190 mph. In addition to the powertrain, the RS Q8 has multiple performance equipment, including an RS-tuned adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and sport exhaust.
Bentley Bentayga – 542 HP
Bentley is a luxury automaker famous for producing models like the Flying Spur and Continental GT. The Bentayga is the brand's luxury SUV offering, boasting a comfortable and well-equipped interior and a choice of powerful powertrains. However, for the 2024 model year, Bentley is only offering a 3.0-liter turbocharged hybrid V6 and a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
While the V6 boasts over 400 hp, the V8 has more oomph, producing 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The powertrains pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission powering all four wheels. This enables the V8-powered Bentayga trims to scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and reach a 180-mph top speed.
BMW XM Label – 738 HP
The BMW XM was BMW M's first high-performance model with a hybrid powertrain. When introduced in 2022, the XM utilized the brand's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and an electronic motor, producing 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. For the 2024 model year, BMW M offers two XM models: the base XM and XM Label. The base variant has a $159,000 starting price, while the XM Label ups its starting price to $185,000.
That higher price brings more performance. While it uses the same powertrain as the base XM, BMW M ups the performance of the V8 from 483 to 577 hp, helping increase the overall performance to 738 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. The increased performance allows the XM Label to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a 175-mph top speed with the optional M Driver's Package.
Cadillac Escalade-V – 682 HP
The Cadillac Escalade is a full-size SUV that rivals high-dollar models like the Lincoln Navigator, Chevrolet Suburban, Lexus LX, and more. For the 2024 model year, the Escalade has a $81,895 starting price and six trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series. While the base models are competent with the standard 420 hp 6.2-liter V8, the Escalade-V Series is the most potent model.
The Escalade-V's hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 offers 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph run of 4.4 seconds and a quarter mile run of 12.74 seconds.
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – 710 HP
The Durango SRT Hellcat is a proven high-performance SUV with advanced technologies and a supercharged Hemi powertrain. While the base Durango has a $39,670 starting price, the Durango SRT Hellcat starts from $95,995. Despite its higher starting price, the Durango SRT Hellcat rocks a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 with 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. This V8 pairs with an eight-speed transmission, powering all four wheels.
The powertrain enables the Durango SRT Hellcat to scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, reach a 180-mph top speed, and complete the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds. In addition to its powerful V8, the Durango SRT Hellcat gets multiple performance components, including a tuned exhaust system, high-performance brakes, and Bilstein active damping higher-performance suspension.
Ferrari Purosangue – 715 HP
The Purosangue is Ferrari's response to exotic automakers like Lamborghini and Aston Martin. With manufacturers like Lamborghini ushering in hybrid models, Ferrari sticks with the proven V12 engine. For the 2024 model year, it boasts a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with 715 hp and 528 lb-ft of torque.
The engine mates with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, sending power to all four wheels. This enables the Purosangue to scamper from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds. To achieve this, Ferrari borrows a few things from the Purosangue's siblings, including the transmission and cylinder heads from the 812 Competizione.
GMC Hummer EV SUV – 830 HP
The GMC Hummer EV SUV is an enhanced SUV with more off-road capabilities than its predecessors. GMC equips this modern Hummer EV SUV with smart, purposeful technology, helping balance its on and off-road proficiencies. For the 2024 model year, it has a $96,550 starting price and four trims: EV 2X, EV 3X, EV Edition 1, and EV 3X Omega Edition.
The base variant gets a dual-motor powertrain, producing 570 hp. The remaining trims boast a tri-motor powertrain with 830 hp. While that's slightly less performance than the tri-motor Hummer EV Pickup, the SUV manages a 0 to 60 mph run of 3.5 seconds.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – 641 HP
The 2024 Ioniq 5 N is Hyundai N's first EV, offering enthusiasts a driver-focused, high-performance SUV with better track capabilities and new technologies. It has a $66,100 starting price and a dual motor powertrain with 601 hp.
The two electric motors power all four wheels and can produce up to 641 hp with N Grin Boost. This enables the Ioniq 5 N to scurry from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. In addition to its high-performance powertrain, Hyundai N equips the Ioniq 5 N with features like a rear e-LSD, an electronically controlled suspension, and Pirelli P ZERO tires on 21-inch alloy wheels.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR – 567 HP
Jaguar introduced the F-Pace SVR in 2018 as a luxury SUV with sports car performance. At the time, the F-Pace SVR had a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine with 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. In 2024, Jaguar still produces the F-Pace SVR, but it boasts more power and modern tech. While the base F-Pace trim has a $57,000 starting price, the F-Pace SVR has a $92,400 starting price.
That's due to its better-looking SVR body kit, quad exhaust pipes, larger wheels, and mighty V8 engine. Its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 produces 567 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, channeling it to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This results in a quick 0 to 60 mph run of 3.8 seconds and a 178-mph top speed.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – 510 HP
The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a luxury three-row SUV with a more powerful powertrain than its rivals. While BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Cadillac reserve high-performance powertrains for their higher trims, Jeep offers a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-6 engine as standard across its lineup. This engine produces 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, outperforming SUVs like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Cadillac Escalade.
It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer case to power all four wheels. Despite being a more powerful engine, the Hurricane six-cylinder has better fuel economy than the V8 engines in its three-row SUV competitors.
Kia EV6 GT – 576 HP
The Kia EV6 is an electric SUV with a spacious cabin and good performance. It has a $42,600 starting price and eight electrifying trims: Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Light Long Range AWD, Wind RWD, Wind AWD, GT-Line RWD, GT-Line AWD, and GT AWD. As standard, the EV6 has a single motor that powers the rear wheels.
However, Kia offers a dual-motor powertrain that powers the all-wheel-drive trims. At the top of the lineup sits the high-performance EV6 GT with 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. Its dual motor powertrain helps it scurry from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SE – 789 HP
The Urus is Lamborghini's latest SUV offering, blending functionality and supercar performance. For the 2024 model year, the Lamborghini Urus lineup consists of three trims: Urus S, Urus SE, and Urus Performante. The Urus SE is one of Lamborghini's latest offerings, ushering the lineup into the future with its hybrid powertrain. While the Urus S and Performance trims only use a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, the SE adds an electric motor, helping it produce a combined 789 hp.
This powertrain pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. The result is a quick 0 to 62 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a 194-mph top speed. While the Urus SE is the most powerful model in the lineup, it's still not quicker than the Urus Performante, which dashes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV – 626 HP
Range Rover has produced luxury SUVs for decades. The Range Rover Sport SV is a high-performance SUV with a potent powertrain and a luxurious interior. For the 2024 model year, it uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, ditching its predecessor's 5.0-liter supercharged V8.
The new turbocharged powertrain produces 626 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, 59 hp and 37 lb-ft more than its predecessor. Thanks to the turbocharged V8, the Range Rover Sport SV can dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach a 180-mph top speed. To enhance the Sport SV's performance, Range Rover had to work on saving weight, even offering a 23-inch carbon fiber wheel option, the first on a production car.
Lotus Eletre R – 905 HP
Lotus is known for producing lightweight sports cars like the Elise and Exige. The Lotus Eletre is a high-performance SUV boasting a starting price of $107,000. The base Lotus Eletre has a dual motor powertrain, producing 603 hp. This powertrain is reasonably capable, enabling the Eletre to scamper from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and reach a 160-mph limited top speed.
At the top of the lineup sits the Eletre R with a $145,000 starting price and a 905 hp powertrain. Unlike the base variant, the Eletre R dashes from 0 to 62 mph in 2.95 seconds and reaches a 165-mph top speed. Lotus equips the Eletre R with a 2-speed transmission, rear-wheel steering, and Lotus Track Mode, helping make it more dynamic.
Maserati Levante V8 Ultima – 572 HP
The Maserati Levante is a luxurious mid-size SUV competing with premium German SUVs from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. For the 2024 model year, Maserati bids farewell to the V8 engine, producing an Ultima trim for the Levante and Ghibli sports sedan. As standard, the Maserati Levante has a $102,000 starting price and boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 345 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.
The V6 mates with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. This helps the base Levante sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The Levante V8 Ultima is the most potent version, boasting a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 572 hp. To mark the end of the V8 powertrain, Maserati adorns the Levante V8 Ultima's interior and exterior with multiple V8 Ultima logos and carbon fiber detailing.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV – 649 HP
Mercedes-Maybach has produced tons of luxurious and comfortable vehicles. The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is one of its latest offerings, boasting an electric powertrain, sustainably processed leather, and a unique driving experience. Like most Mercedes-Maybach products, the EQS 680 SUV has a premium starting price of $179,900.
For this, buyers get a dual motor powertrain, producing 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the dual motor setup, the EQS 680 SUV has all-wheel drive, allowing it to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. In addition to its capable powertrain, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV has an adaptive air suspension, which can help raise it by up to 1.4 inches.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid – 729 HP
The Porsche Cayenne is the top SUV in the brand's lineup, boasting a variety of powertrains and configurations. With a $146,900 starting price, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful variant. Its mighty hybrid powertrain combines the performance of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with a 174-hp electric motor to produce a combined 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque.
The powertrain pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. This enables the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, complete the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds, and reach a 183 mph top speed with summer tires.
Rivian R1S – 835 HP
Rivian is one of the newest EV automakers, offering only two vehicles in 2024: R1T and R1S. The Rivian R1S is a luxury mid-size three-row electric SUV with many talents. For the 2024 model year, it has a $74,900 starting price and three powertrains: dual-motor, performance dual-motor, and quad-motor. All powertrains are reasonably powerful, with the base variant producing 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. The performance dual-motor powertrain ups the performance to 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque.
These dual-motor powertrains are highly capable, with the base variant sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the performance variant completing the run in 3.5 seconds. Despite being highly capable powertrains, the quad-motor setup boasts the most performance of 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque. This helps the R1S dash from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge – 592 HP
Rolls-Royce reserves the Black Badge nameplate for its high-performance models. The Cullinan was launched in 2018, giving Rolls-Royce clients a more practical, luxurious, and adventure-friendly vehicle. In 2019, Rolls-Royce introduced the Cullinan Black Badge with more power and aesthetic treatment. Over the years, there haven't been significant changes to the Cullinan Black Badge. Under its hood sits a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12, producing 592 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.
This engine mates with an eight-speed ZF transmission, powering all four wheels. Rolls-Royce also equips the Cullinan with dynamic technologies, including four-wheel steering, revised suspension components, and a raised braking bite point.
Tesla Model X Plaid – 1,020 HP
Tesla's Model X Plaid is one of the most powerful new SUVs on the market. It boasts a tri-motor powertrain, helping it produce 1,020 hp. This results in a blistering 0 to 60 mph dash of 2.5 seconds, a 9.9-second quarter-mile run, and a limited 149 mph top speed. The Model X is Tesla's largest SUV offering, boasting a starting price of $77,990.
As standard, the Model X has a dual motor powertrain that's still powerful enough to help it scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The Model X Plaid commands a higher starting price of $92,990. Despite the high-performance nature of both Model X trims, have an EPA range estimate of 335 (base) and 326 miles (Plaid) on a full charge.