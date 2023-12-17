Here's What Makes The Cadillac Escalade-V Engine So Special

When the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing arrived in 2022, we thought its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 was the most potent engine fitted to a Cadillac. Everything changed when the unbelievable Escalade-V, the first Cadillac V-Series ultra-high-performance SUV, debuted for the 2023 model year with more power than the already bonkers CT5-V Blackwing sedan.

The Cadillac Escalade-V is America's most potent SUV and is undoubtedly one of the best SUVs from the legacy automaker. According to Cadillac, the Escalade-V's 6.2-liter supercharged, intercooled, and hand-built V8 engine shares internal similarities with the Blackwing's blown V8 motor. However, the Escalade-V has a 2.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger that spins up to 13,500 rpm to deliver 10 pounds of boost.

Cadillac

Moreover, the blower features an electronic bypass valve and four-lobe rotors to spread the boost evenly across the rev range, rewarding drivers with compelling low-end torque and a screaming high-end. It's an engine that can take anything you throw at it.