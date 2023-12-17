Here's What Makes The Cadillac Escalade-V Engine So Special
When the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing arrived in 2022, we thought its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 was the most potent engine fitted to a Cadillac. Everything changed when the unbelievable Escalade-V, the first Cadillac V-Series ultra-high-performance SUV, debuted for the 2023 model year with more power than the already bonkers CT5-V Blackwing sedan.
The Cadillac Escalade-V is America's most potent SUV and is undoubtedly one of the best SUVs from the legacy automaker. According to Cadillac, the Escalade-V's 6.2-liter supercharged, intercooled, and hand-built V8 engine shares internal similarities with the Blackwing's blown V8 motor. However, the Escalade-V has a 2.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger that spins up to 13,500 rpm to deliver 10 pounds of boost.
Moreover, the blower features an electronic bypass valve and four-lobe rotors to spread the boost evenly across the rev range, rewarding drivers with compelling low-end torque and a screaming high-end. It's an engine that can take anything you throw at it.
How does 682 horsepower sound in a Cadillac SUV?
It all sounds like peaches and cream to any full-bodied enthusiast. With a giant blower spinning relentlessly for boost, the Cadillac Escalade-V has 682 horsepower (at 6,000 rpm) and a meaty 653 lb-ft of torque at just 4,400 rpm. The internal mods include a forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, forged steel connecting rods, titanium intake valves, and aluminum cylinder heads.
The result of all this madness is a portly Cadillac SUV that sprints to 60 mph from a standstill in under 4.4 seconds. In addition, the Escalade-V could breach the quarter mile in 12.74 seconds at 110 mph with a heavy right foot and a level, grippy track. There are family SUVs that could scoot faster, like the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, but the Escalade-V weighs 6,217 pounds, which makes its zero-to-sixty run look more amazing from an engineering vantage point.
All that power routes to all four wheels using a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Escalade-V's full-time active AWD sends power to the front and rear wheels as required, varying the torque split to improve traction and grip. Moreover, the Escalade V's four-wheel independent suspension with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 delivers a cushier or stiffer ride by pressing a button, helping drivers point the hulking SUV in the right direction.