The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Post Malone's Collection

Post Malone's garage is as eclectic as his sound. On one side, he has a custom 1992 Ford Explorer, a 1968 Chevy C-10, a 1966 Lincoln Continental, and a 2019 Subaru WRX (per DuPont Registry). On the other, he used to have two of the most expensive and exclusive cars money could buy. Post Malone bought his $3-million Bugatti Chiron in 2019 with more than $150,000 worth of options (per Supercar Blondie). The Chiron's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine generates no less than 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque, placing it on the top echelon of modern supercars. However, he sold it in early 2022 despite garnishing the supercar with all-white leather seats, unique wheels, and a silver mesh front grill, to name a few.

Moreover, he used to have a McLaren Senna XP, a more hardcore and track-ready version of a standard Senna. Only three Senna XPs left the Woking factory in England, and each costs upwards of $1.5 million. Post Malone got to snatch one of the three Senna XPs, the "Master of Monaco" edition, back in 2019 (per Car and Driver). However, Posty decided to sell his McLaren on the Dupont Registry after only 146 miles "so someone will be able to use and appreciate it" more than him, a humble gesture from a certified car nut (per Boss Hunting).

Martyn Lucy/Getty

After selling two of his multi-million dollar supercars, the Ford GT is the most expensive car in Posty's updated auto collection. Equipped with a high-strung 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, the Ford GT has 660 horsepower, 550 lb-ft of torque, and a slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox to rush from zero to 60 mph in a scant 3.0-seconds. Ford's limited-edition supercar starts at above $500,000 each (per Car and Driver).