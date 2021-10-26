Bugatti is only making 40 more Chirons to end a successful five-year production run

If you’ve always wanted a Bugatti Chiron, there’s still hope. Bugatti’s 500-unit production run for the Chiron is entering its final phase. The automaker will only produce 40 more Chirons before calling it a day, but there’s a catch: You only choose between Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport.

What’s the difference, you say? Both vehicles are derivatives of a standard Chiron, but we are talking about two entirely different machines. The Chiron Pur Sport is a Bugatti for the racetrack and is 110 pounds (50kg) lighter than stock. It also gets a firmer suspension, bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a 1.90-meter rear spoiler to keep the vehicle planted on the ground.

Without a doubt, the Chiron Pur Sport is the best-handling Bugatti ever made, but it’s also seriously rapid. It still has an 8.0-liter W16 engine pumping out 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. In addition, Bugatti gave the Pur sport’s engine a heady 6,900 rpm redline like a genuine race car. The Chiron Pur Sport starts at around $3.4-million, and the build slots are still open.

Meanwhile, you can also get the Chiron Super Sport. Whereas the Pur Sport is for point-and-shoot driving, the Chiron Super Sport is the ultimate grand touring hypercar. It starts with a “thoroughly reworked” quad-turbo W16 engine with new turbochargers, a new transmission, and a revised clutch, to name a few. The changes are enough to coax the W16 engine in producing 1,600 horsepower, 100 more horses than before.

What’s more, the Chiron Super Sport’s engine can spin to 7,100 rpm, with peak torque ending at 7,000 rpm, giving it the pull of a jet fighter on take-off. According to Bugatti, it goes from zero to 124 mph in 5.8-seconds, zero to 186 mph in 12.1-seconds, and a top speed of 273 mph. Making all this possible is an updated long-tail design that spans 10-inches longer than in a standard Chiron. Also, the exhausts are stacked vertically on the sides, while it also has a giant diffuser and a retractable rear wing.

Like the Veyron, the Bugatti Chiron is a part of automotive folklore, an ode to humanity’s obsession with going faster than anything on the planet. Now is the time to act if you want to include a Bugatti Chiron in your collection.