10 Pickup Trucks With Faster 0-60 Times Than A Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is nothing short of an automotive icon. First debuting in 1989, the Miata has offered buyers nimble and lightweight roadster fun for nearly four decades, earning itself the title of the world's best-selling roadster in the process. But while the Miata is undoubtedly a brilliant car, it isn't the quickest sports car out there.

Now, that doesn't mean it's slow, not in the least. The 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque it gets from its inline-4 is plenty in a car that weighs about 2,500 pounds, as proven by the admirable 5.5-second 0 to 60 mph time Car and Driver recorded. In reality, the Miata is as quick as the average driver needs a sports car to be, really. But that doesn't mean you can't do better.

There are plenty of vehicles that'll beat the Miata in a straight line and hit the 60-mph mark long before Mazda's roadster, but that's hardly surprising in a world populated by 600-plus-horsepower super sedans. What's you might not expect is that there are also a lot of pickup trucks that'll outgun the Miata in a straight line — and not all of them are crazy triple- or quad-motor EVs, either.