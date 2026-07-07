The 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT Is Expensive, Overpowered, But Still Worth Every Drop Of Gas

I imagine that there's an inspirational poster hanging somewhere in Ram headquarters, but instead of cats hanging onto the limb of a tree, or motivational words about determination and growth, there's an off-road truck jumping over another truck that's doing a big, smokey burnout. And in large, bold font, it says something like "If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing." To me, anyway, that seems to be the spirit behind the return of the Ram TRX.

The folks at Ram invited me out to Indiana to drive the newest version of the TRX SRT (that's its official name, but we'll just call it TRX for short), complete with all the improvements that were applied to the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup refresh. Discontinued at the end of 2024, but back with even more power for 2027, the TRX (now with the SRT for Street and Racing Technology included in the name) is Ram's most powerful full-size pickup truck, and one of the most off-road dominant forces of the last few decades.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The TRX shares a lot of its equipment, and even a few of its body panels, with high-end versions of the regular Ram 1500, but it's wider, taller, and way more capable when the pavement ends. And, of course, the TRX is powered by the infamous Hellcat engine — a supercharged V8 that puts out intoxicating levels of growling, whining, earth-moving horsepower.