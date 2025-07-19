13 Of The Coolest Hellcat-Powered Cars, Ranked By Horsepower

If you thought the 15000 TRX or the Trackhawk was the perfect off-road Hellcat, think again. Every year, Jeep hosts the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, to show off and test their latest concepts. In 2016, one of those concepts was the Jeep Trailcat. The Trailcat presents itself as something kindred to a regular Wrangler although anything but a passing glance will show its differences are vast.

The Trailcat is built on the two-door skeleton of the Wrangler, and the concept wore an acidic shade of green. The most noticeable difference outside is the massive wheels and tires (39.5 inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A tires to be exact) meant to carry the Trailcat across even the most inhospitable terrain. There are no doors, and the front bumper boasts a crossbar with extra lights. All together, these design elements make the Trailcat look like an experimental military Jeep in the best way possible.

The inner workings of the Trailcat are what make it truly special. It is, of course, powered by the classic, 707 horsepower Hellcat V8, but what really makes it stand out is its transmission. The Trailcat delivered its 707 horsepower via a six-speed manual transmission, with a black shift knob decorated with a Hellcat logo in the same bright green. A jacked-up Wrangler with a Hellcat motor and a six-speed manual is just about as good as it can get. Sadly, though, this off-road beast was never sold.