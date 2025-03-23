How Fast Is The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? A Look At The SUV's Top Speed
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a high-performance SUV that's unlike anything you'd typically expect from a Jeep. That's because the Trackhawk is not just a Jeep: it's a supercharged powerhouse with a top speed of 180 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Jeep's performance tests have shown that the Trackhawk can also complete a quarter-mile run in 12.0 seconds at 115 mph. Its supercharged V8 engine delivers exactly the kind of major roar you'd expect from a Hellcat engine. Furthermore, based on how close its top speed comes to others, this makes the Trackhawk a contender for one of the fastest SUVs ever built.
The heart of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a supercharged Hellcat V8 engine producing 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, which allows the Trackhawk to reach that impressive manufacturer-claimed top speed — that's blisteringly quick, especially considering its 5,258-pound curb weight. The Trackhawk's all-wheel drive system helps it achieve such rapid acceleration by providing maximum traction, making it an incredibly quick SUV off the line. And, despite its weight, the Trackhawk handles remarkably well for an SUV, thanks in large part to its adaptive Bilstein suspension in addition to the performance-tuned all-wheel drive. However, how does the Trackhawk compare to other high-performance SUVs? And what happens to that top speed if you remove its limiter? Let's hop in and find out.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Trackhawk
To truly appreciate the Trackhawk's performance, it helps to compare it to the standard Jeep Grand Cherokee. The base model Grand Cherokee comes with a 3.6-liter V6 producing 293 horsepower and a top speed of around 117 mph. Even the high-performance Grand Cherokee SRT, with its V8 engine generating 475 horsepower and a top speed of 160 mph, falls short of the Trackhawk's capabilities. Daily drivability is also an important aspect to consider. While the Trackhawk's performance is pretty astonishing, it still retains the practicality of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The price difference is also significant. While a base model Grand Cherokee starts around $40,000, the 2021 Trackhawk's starting price was nearly $90,000, with fully loaded versions surpassing $105,000. However, considering its performance numbers and ability to compete with much more expensive SUVs, the Trackhawk still offers a relatively good value for those seeking speed and power in an SUV package (and can afford a six-figure vehicle). Used prices run practically just as high, with some older models still going for nearly $60,000 — even with over 100,000 miles to their name.
Removing the Trackhawk's limiter
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes with a speed limiter that caps its top speed at 180 mph. But, for those who want even more jaw-dropping performance specs, the Trackhawk has a pretty extensive aftermarket scene. Of course, with aftermarket tuning comes plenty of speculation suggesting the Trackhawk's engine could suddenly push far beyond its manufactured limit. With modifications, such as removing the limiter or optimizing the aerodynamics, the Trackhawk could theoretically rack up even more horsepower and torque. However, there's little evidence it could actually gain more mph speed.
The often repeated claim that a Trackhawk could reach 290 mph is purely speculative and unrealistic (and possibly a misreading of "kph," 290 of which roughly comes out to 180 mph). Even with extensive modifications — one of the most well-known modified Trackhawks was built by Hennessey Performance, offering a package that boosts output to 1,200 horsepower — the SUV's weight, aerodynamics, and drivetrain limitations make gaining significantly more speed a pretty tough thing. After all, an engine can only spin so fast.
How the Trackhawk stacks up against other performance SUVs
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's impressive top speed and performance stats put the vehicle in the same conversation as other high-performance luxury SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Lamborghini Urus, and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. These competitors offer similar levels of power and speed, though at significantly higher price points. While some of these SUVs may have a slight edge in speed or luxury, the Trackhawk remains a dominant force in the high-performance SUV market thanks to its raw power, aggressive styling, and comparatively lower price tag.
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 631 horsepower, a top speed of 186 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. While it edges out the Trackhawk in acceleration, it starts at around $190,000 — more than double the price of the Trackhawk. The Urus features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 657 horsepower, allowing it to hit 190 mph and achieve a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. However, with a starting price of over $240,000, it's also in an entirely different price range than the Trackhawk. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S also has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, this one producing 603 horsepower and reaching a top speed of 174 mph. Again, the Trackhawk wins out.