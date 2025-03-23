How Fast Is The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? A Look At The SUV's Top Speed

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a high-performance SUV that's unlike anything you'd typically expect from a Jeep. That's because the Trackhawk is not just a Jeep: it's a supercharged powerhouse with a top speed of 180 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Jeep's performance tests have shown that the Trackhawk can also complete a quarter-mile run in 12.0 seconds at 115 mph. Its supercharged V8 engine delivers exactly the kind of major roar you'd expect from a Hellcat engine. Furthermore, based on how close its top speed comes to others, this makes the Trackhawk a contender for one of the fastest SUVs ever built.

Advertisement

The heart of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a supercharged Hellcat V8 engine producing 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, which allows the Trackhawk to reach that impressive manufacturer-claimed top speed — that's blisteringly quick, especially considering its 5,258-pound curb weight. The Trackhawk's all-wheel drive system helps it achieve such rapid acceleration by providing maximum traction, making it an incredibly quick SUV off the line. And, despite its weight, the Trackhawk handles remarkably well for an SUV, thanks in large part to its adaptive Bilstein suspension in addition to the performance-tuned all-wheel drive. However, how does the Trackhawk compare to other high-performance SUVs? And what happens to that top speed if you remove its limiter? Let's hop in and find out.

Advertisement