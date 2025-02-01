Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Vs. Trackhawk: What's The Difference?

When Jeep debuted the Grand Cherokee for the 1993 model year, the vehicle was met with almost universal adoration by consumers. The vehicle's reception wasn't entirely a surprise, of course, as it hit the street heralded as a luxury-minded version of Jeep's beloved Cherokee 4x4. The vehicle lived up to that billing in the early 1990s, and continues to live up to it today. So much so that the Grand Cherokee has long-surpassed its predecessor as the big dog in Jeep's greater Cherokee lineup.

As Jeep fans no doubt know, the Grand Cherokee has undergone several generational upgrades, each upping the ante in terms of style, power, and luxury. But in regard to that second factor, some might argue that Jeep's design team took the Grand Cherokee places nobody could've anticipated with the performance-minded SRT and Trackhawk builds. Those Grand Cherokee models debuted in 2006 and 2018 respectively, and each dramatically changed the game for the build in terms of raw, under-the-hood power.

That design approach likely surprised even the most ardent of Grand Cherokee faithful, as horsepower and performance were never exactly the primary purpose of the sport utility vehicles. But fans quickly became enamored with the performance packages, with each becoming favorites of the Grand Cherokee lineup. As members of that lineup, the builds, understandably, looked a lot alike from the outside, making it difficult for some to distinguish them on the road. That's because it's what's under the hood that sets these two high-powered SUVs apart.

