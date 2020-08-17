2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock does the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds

Dodge has unveiled a new car aimed directly at the dragstrip that is hailed as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car. The car is the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock and it will start at $79,595, excluding destination charge. The vehicle is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine the SRT Hellcat Redeye features, but with revised calibration.

According to Dodge, the revised calibration pushes the engine to an output of 807 hp, making it the most powerful muscle car in the world. The wide-body comes standard on the Super Stock to make room for wider wheels and standard drag radial tires. The Super Stock package also features Bilstein active-damping high-performance suspension, lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers, and 14.2-inch vented rotors.

The standard wheels are 18-by-11-inch wheels in a low gloss Granite finish. The wheels are shod with Nitto NT05R drag radials on all four corners measuring 315/40R18. The Super Sport also has a performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio. The package itself costs $3000 and is included in the MSRP of the vehicle.

Dodge says the Super Stock can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.25 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. Dealer orders will open later this month for the SRT Super Stock, which will be produced at Dodge’s Brampton Ontario Assembly Plant this fall. Dodge expects deliveries to dealers to begin later this year.

While the extra power is undoubtedly part of the reason the car is so fast in the quarter-mile, the wide and sticky drag radials help the car put all the power to the ground. You can bet owners who fit drag slicks to the car will run even faster at the dragstrip.