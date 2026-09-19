12 Home Improvement Gadgets From Lowe's That Just Work

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Apple's massive success with the iPhone and iPad is its philosophy that "it just works." You open the box, and the thing inside works as intended. Believe it or not, the same logic applies to home improvement tools as well. It's true that virtually all hand tools are like this. You can pull a hammer, screwdriver, or wrench out of the package and start using it immediately, with no assembly or complicated instructions required, though you should still follow proper safety protocols. There are many gadgets that also fall into this category, and you can buy them in many places, including Lowe's.

Home improvement gadgets are interesting because there are many ways to improve your home, and many gadgets to do so. Many of them are overkill. For example, there are some benefits to an auto hammer, but unless you're frequently working with wood and nails, a regular hammer works just fine and is much cheaper. So, there is a Venn diagram of gadgets that just work but are also useful enough to warrant having around projects. If you're preparing for a trip to Lowe's, here are some gadgets that just work and are also fairly useful.