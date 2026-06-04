OSHA's 5 Basic Safety Rules For Hand And Power Tools And Why They're Important

OSHA, or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is a federal body dedicated to overseeing safe working conditions wherever Americans ply their trade. OSHA operates as a regulatory agency with sanction power and plenty of muscle. The organization also produces guides and best practices for workers to ensure they're always operating as safely as possible, aiming to limit the need for intervention.

OSHA's internal documentation includes some key safety rules, and it has published what it calls "five basic safety rules" that can prevent hazards when using hand and power tools. These rules are essential for professionals working with tools on a daily basis, but they're equally important for DIYers and other amateur tool users to follow.

There are obvious hazards to remain wary of while operating machinery. There's also the important step of avoiding using gasoline-powered tools indoors (alongside some other power tools that should remain strictly outdoor-use only). But these basic frameworks extend to cover virtually all interactions you might have with tools of all sorts, and they can help keep you safe through all of the ambitious projects on your to-do list.