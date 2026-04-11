5 Power Tools You Should Never Try To Use Indoors

Perhaps one of the most dangerous tools to use, even for seasoned professionals, is a wood chipper. They use incredibly sharp blades at high speeds to transform logs, tree branches, and other large pieces of wood into chips or fine mulch. The immense power needed to quickly chop wood into fine pieces means that the wood chips coming out do so with a lot of speed and force, posing a potential injury risk to anyone nearby. These risks are greater with gas-powered wood chippers, but the risks are definitely still there with smaller electric wood chippers, too.

If you were to use a wood chipper indoors, you'd be subject to the risks outlined above and then some. As with any wood-cutting tool, a wood chipper produces a ton of sawdust. When you're in an enclosed space, it's difficult to filter out the sawdust faster than the wood chipper creates it. Plus, lots of sawdust mixed with an overheated wood chipper engine equals a major fire risk. And for gas-powered wood chippers, specifically, there's also a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning via the exhaust fumes.

Then, with any wood chipper, you have to consider noise pollution as well. Even when you use wood chippers out in the open, they're loud. Bringing it indoors greatly amps up the noise and can potentially damage your hearing.