Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Bans Are Escalating Across The US

Even though the fall has elapsed, a good-quality leaf blower is still one of the most useful home improvement items to have around. These tools can be either corded, cordless, or powered by gasoline, and each of those power sources has its advantages and disadvantages.

Electric leaf blowers are way ahead of gas-powered ones in terms of mechanical simplicity, and they're also much quieter and much easier to live with than their gas-powered equivalents. The electric motor only has one moving part, and all you have to do is either plug it in or insert the included battery pack. That's all there is to it.

As electric leaf blowers are, objectively, a much better option than gas-powered blowers, it shouldn't come as a surprise that states and local governments all over the U.S. have been trying to phase out gas leaf blowers completely. California, for example, has banned the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers state-wide since 2024 (with some towns prohibiting their use outright), while states like Colorado offer incentives to upgrade to the electric equivalents. So, before you pull the trigger on a gas-powered leaf blower, have a look at your local state laws first. Let's explore.