Have Any States Banned Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers? The Answer Is Complicated

Leaf blowers undeniably make yard work so much easier. Instead of raking and sweeping around your massive lawn, you can simply blow the clutter away. There are also a host of other practical uses for your leaf blower that make it one of the most essential tools in your garage. It can come in handy for removing snow or sand, cleaning tight corners and gravel paths, and even quickly blow-drying your car in a pinch.

But despite its versatility, leaf blowers, especially the gas-powered variant, can be quite the menace, too. They're loud enough to wake the dead, often exceeding the safe noise levels of 70dB and increasing the risk of hearing loss, hypertension, and even high cholesterol. Plus, they emit fumes like formaldehyde, methane, and smog compounds that are toxic to both humans and the environment. Based on 2011 tests of the engineers at automotive platform Edmunds, two-stroke leaf blowers actually produce over 23 times more carbon monoxide and 300 times more non-methane hydrocarbons than a 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor.

With such harmful effects, there has been a consistent campaign to ban gas-powered leaf blowers across the country. But have any states actually pushed through with a ban? Well, not exactly.