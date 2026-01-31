5 Home Gadgets To Improve Your Living Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once you get over the initial hurdles of buying a home, the next stage is making sure it's furnished to be functional. In the beginning, you may spend most of your time choosing basic things like mattresses, couches, and maybe even a few kitchen appliances. But with time, you might find yourself searching for ways to make life better in small ways that are specific to you and your family's ongoing needs. To do this, you may find yourself searching for the right gadgets.
These days, there's no shortage of gadgets that you may not even know exist, like AI-powered bird cameras, smart weighing scales, and even robot vacuums with arms. To know which gadgets are worth investing in, you'll want to evaluate what everyday actions you do frequently, which you'll benefit from optimizing the most, as well as the limitations of your space. Alternatively, you can also reflect on what experiences you tend to struggle with in your regular home maintenance routine that makes sense to improve.
To help you know what's out there, we've rounded up some unique gadgets that should be on your radar. To know more about how they were selected, you can head to the end of the article. But if you're already itching to buy more conversation-starting items to add to cart, here are a few unique ones that you can definitely show off at your next dinner party.
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Not everyone is lucky enough to be based in a place with constant sunshine, so dryers can be a godsend for making sure your clothes dry properly. Unfortunately, we've mentioned before that tumble dryers are some of the most dangerous home appliances you can own, alongside other heat-generating products like electric heaters, coffee machines, and stoves. Because of this, you'll want to do some regular vent cleaning to avoid fire hazards in your home with the help of something like the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit.
Compatible with most vacuums, it comes with adapters and hose attachments for your convenience. But take note, Holikme specifically states that it's not made to work with Dyson vacuum cleaners. When stretched out, it gives you an extra 31.5 inches of length, which lets you reach places that the typical vacuum head would struggle with. Although it's marketed for cleaning dryer vents, many users also share that it's great for maintaining vacuum cleaners, under refrigerators, and even hard-to-reach parts of your car.
Apart from being an Amazon's Choice Product, this cleaning kit is also the #1 Best Seller under its Vacuum & Dust Collector category. Starting at $14.99, over 22,900 Amazon users have also rated it an average rating of 4.3 stars with more than 60% even giving it a perfect rating. Lastly, many users have praised it as an essential for every homeowner citing that it can be used for a lot of other cleaning applications.
SwitchBot Smart Candle Warmer
While most people are aware that candle warmers exist, you may not realize there are now fancy ones that you can control with just your voice. Known for making several gadgets that can upgrade your home, like curtain openers and robot vacuums, SwitchBot also adds candle warmers to its slew of offers, which it claims is the first in the world.
Apart from all the benefits of a typical candle warmer, like not having the risks of open flame, it also lets you dim it, set schedules, and even have it on right before you come home. Similar to its other products, SwitchBot's Smart Candle Warmer can be integrated with different smart home ecosystems, such as Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, and Amazon's Alexa. With this, you can automate an even more immersive scene with a single command. Apart from just closing the blinds, dimming the lights, and turning on the music, you now also have the option to fill the room with the faint glow of a candle and your scent of choice.
On Amazon, the SwitchBot Smart Candle Warmer isn't as famous as its other products, but it does have promising reviews. Priced at just under $40, more than 75 people have rated it an average rating of 4.1 stars. Since the price doesn't include the actual candle, you're still free to explore what scents you want to have and afterwards, you can easily turn your candle into a car deodorizer.
EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan
There's almost an endless variety of vacuums from major vacuum cleaner brands that you can choose from. However, not everyone necessarily needs a full blown vacuum cleaner in their home, especially if you live in a small space with limited storage. That said, even the most practical and space-saving homeowners who use brooms deal with the annoying problem of not getting all the dust in the dustpan. Thankfully, the EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan can definitely save the day.
Weighing 7.6 lbs, it has a strong suction with high efficiency filtration and touchless operation. Available in two colors (white and silver), the EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan sells for $169. While many people admit it's on the pricey side, Amazon offers installment plans for qualified customers. As of writing, more than 15,200 Amazon users have rated it 4.6 stars on average and even more so, 91% of users thought it was worth giving more than 4 stars. In particular, users shared that it works perfectly for pet owners, such as gathering pet hair and keeping cat litter off the floors. Not to mention, there were some interesting applications, such as hairdressers who love how it makes cleaning up after clients easier or crafters that work with glitter. Although, there were a few people who thought it was a little bit loud and had a tendency to scare pets who came too close.
CIARRA Portable Range Hood
In ideal world, all home chefs would have big counters, multiple stoves, and an exhaust fan that can keep their home smelling fresh even after a whole evening of making delicious food. But for many of us city dwellers in small units, we have to make do with our little countertop induction cookers. Not to mention, this introduces the unique problem of having your entire living space smelling like food, unless you invest in a gadget like the CIARRA Portable Range Hood.
With this compact range hood, you can trap oil fumes, steam, and odors before they stick to other things in your home. Under 14 inches on its longest side, it comes with three types of filters. Depending on the kind of food you plan to cook, its fan can run in both low and high speed with a maximum 65 db of noise or about as loud as people laughing.
Priced at $89.99, the CIARRA Portable Range Hood is available in four colors (black, blue, ivory, orange, and pink). As of writing, more than 900 Amazon users have rated it 4 stars on average. In addition, 72% of people thought it was worth giving at least 4 stars with some of the common praises to be about is quietness and how you can place it close to your cooking. Among satisfied customers, a user mentioned that it was great for making fried rice and Korean hotpot.
GoveeLife Smart Water Leak Detector
To help avoid any moisture or water-related issues in your home, such as mold, you can invest in something like the GoveeLife Smart Water Leak Detector kit. Each GoveeLife kit will include a gateway and sensors, which you can hook up to its compatible app. Depending on how many sensors you get, you can expect to pay between $29.99 to $99.99. According to GoveeLife, each sensor has four contact points for detection located on both sides. Boasting an IP67 rating, it can handle 30 minutes of freshwater immersion of up to half a meter. On a practical note, this means it can be useful for not just minor leak detection, but it can also survive flooding.
Depending on where it's placed, the GoveeLife Smart Water Leak Detector sensors can be set to alarm from 0 dB to 105 dB. With this, you can adjust it depending on the likelihood of someone being able to hear it. Additionally, each sensor is designed to have a 5-year battery life, so you don't have to worry about charging it frequently. While they are rated to work up to 1804 ft of distance, so they're great for larger estates, but you will still need to consider factors like the type of walls in your home. Listed an Amazon's Choice product, more than 1,300 users have rated it around 4.5 stars on the online retail platform. Among them, almost 3/4 thought it was worth giving a perfect 5-star rating.
Methdology
To make this list, we covered products that can help make your life easier, whether it's working with your limited kitchen space, designing your evening routines more seamless, to making everyday tasks more efficient. When possible, we provided examples for how they can be integrated with your existing products in your home, such as if they're smart home assistant-compatible and how they can used in tandem with other gadgets.
In general, we mentioned average ratings, specific applications that satisfied users have used them on, and what people liked and didn't like about them. In some cases, we also mentioned what satisfied users have used them on successfully. We highlighted how they can be different from similar items that are more popular and alternative uses that might not have listed. Lastly, we also referenced whether they have been praised by online retailers or if their manufacturers have been known to produce quality items in other categories, so you're aware of manufacturing consistency.