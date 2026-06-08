12 Of The Best Power Tools To Buy If You're Starting A Tool Collection

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It's fair to say that power tools can be an intimidating topic to get into. Most brands have hundreds of power tools. It's such a challenge to even pick a brand that there are whole guides written about the steps you should take to do it. It doesn't help matters that you can likely walk into any hardware store, look at any power tool, and find a use for it at home. With so many options and so many uses, how do you decide which ones to buy first?

Well, there is no handy guide for something like that, but we can come close. In most cases, you don't need most of the hundreds of available power tools until you're a professional or if you work with the same thing repeatedly. For example, you probably won't ever need a pipe crimper since any problem large enough to require one is likely something you'll want to call a plumber for, or even if you do tackle it yourself, you probably won't be working with pipes often enough to justify the expense.

As a homeowner with nearly a decade of experience, I'd like to help you get started with your power tool journey.