11 Upsides Of Switching To A Mini PC

Mini PCs are not just small in form factor. They are often smaller in price, costing significantly less than a comparable desktop PC. It's challenging to illustrate this with an apples-to-apples comparison since mini PCs often use laptop chips and don't usually incorporate discrete graphics cards. But to give one example, take this GMKtec M7 Ultra with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U processor, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB SSD. It is roughly comparable to this STGAubron with 16GB DDR4 and a 2TB SSD. In performance benchmarks, their processors are neck and neck. But the mini PC retails for $849 — and more often sits at a deep sale of $649 — while the latter retails for $946 and rarely sees comparable discounts. In short, it can cost almost half the price for what is in effect an almost identical computer.

We admit this is not a perfect comparison, and any example we could give wouldn't be. The desktop PC comes with a graphics card (which you can buy for about $179), and the mini PC has double the RAM — and faster DDR5 RAM at that. But for all intents and purposes, the mini PC in this example is an excellent deal at its near-permanent sale price compared to the closest desktop equivalent in processing power.

Case in point, you might find a mini PC that has the power of a full desktop that costs significantly more. It's perfect for anyone on a tight budget, too; competent mini PCs can be had on a shoestring budget, like this Kamrui Pinova P2 for $379. And the savings are only the tip of the iceberg, since mini PCs offer so much more.