What Is Dual-Booting On A PC And Why Should You Try It?

Most computers come with just one operating system, which is usually all you need. However, if you feel like trying out a different one later, you don't need to get a whole new computer. Dual-booting allows you to run two different operating systems on the same machine. This means you can switch between systems like Linux, ChromeOS, or macOS on a Windows PC. You can also install different versions of the same OS. So, if your laptop runs Windows 11, you can still use Windows 10 without interfering with your primary setup.

With a dual-boot setup, your PC lets you choose which OS you want to use each time it starts. If you want to switch to another one later, you simply need to restart your computer and select it from the bootloader menu. Each OS has its own hard drive partition, so they run independently without getting in each other's way. Even though systems are independent, you can still share files between them.

You can also go beyond just two and set up a multi-boot system to run several operating systems on the same computer. And if you change your mind, you can always remove one later.