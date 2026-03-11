Americans Are Quietly Installing DIY Solar To Fight Skyrocketing Energy Bills

Homeowners and renters alike have seen utility costs increase in the mid-2020s, directly impacting their monthly budgets. This is due to a range of factors, from some providers having virtual monopolies in specific areas to attempts to offset the costs of power-hungry AI data centers. Even common mistakes can run up utility costs. To that end, some have turned to homemade solar setups to generate their own energy and save money — all without letting their utility providers know, avoiding potentially costly connection fees on their already rising bills.

These small, relatively simple setups are known as balcony or plug-in solar: two to four panels that can be placed in an outdoor area, like a balcony, and powered via a wall outlet to harvest solar energy. These setups are easy to hook up, much simpler than a full-on solar roof installation, and save money on utility bills — alongside the usual environmental benefits of solar panels.

Reports by outlets such as Canary Media, The Washington Post, and CNN indicate that savings can range from around $100 per year to $35 to $50 per month. Exact numbers depend on elements like location, existing utility rates, and the size and strength of the solar setup. While DIY solar does seem like a good idea, there's also the legal side of it to be aware of. Unfortunately, laws across the United States are a bit hazy on the matter, but that could change soon.