3 Solar Companies You May Want To Avoid (According To Consumer Complaints)

Installing solar panels on your home is a big decision. Considering how long it takes to break even with solar panels, signing on the dotted line involves quite the commitment. Yet, California's solar experiment and the prevalence of things like the massive solar farm in Arizona suggest that solar is here to stay.

In case you're one of those homeowners who gets a knock on your door from a solar salesperson, or before buying a house with solar, it may help to know which companies you might want to avoid. Not every solar company operates the same way, and there may be some fine print to sift through with any one of them. Yet there are some that are considered more reliable than others, based on consumer reviews.

As a homeowner who's been on the receiving end of some door knocks that ended in frustration, I wasn't surprised to find out that other consumers have similar complaints after dealing with a few specific solar companies. Here are three that may be best avoided, if the consumer complaints, BBB ratings, and lawsuits are anything to go off of.